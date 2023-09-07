Montana Democrats organize to compete for rural votes

On a clear August night, just outside of Absarokee, a potluck to talk politics drew a crowd of 50 under the shadow of the Beartooth Mountains.

“My dad made the brisket tonight, so thank you for that.”

Tommy Flanagan, a political organizer whose family has ranched in the area for generations, is MC’ing. While some had driven hours to attend, most were neighbors, catching up with warm familiarity.

It’s the kickoff party for the newly revived Stillwater County Democratic Central Committee. Flanagan is co-chair.

“When we were preparing for this a little bit, people would ask me ‘isn’t this type of event kind of preaching to the choir.’ And I said, ‘there is no choir to preach to,’” Flanagan said.

Stillwater County is red. Like really red. Former President Donald Trump won the county in 2020 with 78% of the vote.

Locals who identify as Democrats say they avoid talking about that affiliation in public. Devin Matthews is the other co-chair of the new central committee and moved to the area for her husband’s work in 2017. She teaches guitar lessons in a city about 40 miles away and said it was hard to find a community of like minded people close to home.

“It feels like you’re going to be blacklisted," Matthews says. "I mean, I think sometimes, like, I’m glad I teach in Billings mostly, because I’m afraid people won’t want their kids associated with me or something because people are so touchy. It definitely helps to have gatherings like this where we feel community and like you’re not the only one.”

But it wasn’t always like that, says Kathleen Ralph, who attended the potluck. She says Democrats here used to organize effectively and won elections here.

“Over the years, it’s sort of like it’s almost become impossible [to be elected in Stillwater County] unless you have an R after your name. We’ve had Democrats change to Republicans because they knew they’d never get elected."

Montana was once called purple, but saw a Republican sweep of all statewide offices in 2020. Two years later, Republicans won a supermajority in the state Legislature. Democrats left 36 of 150 legislative seats uncontested last year, the highest number of uncontested races in a decade.

But Democrats in Stillwater County found a spark of hope when Flanagan ran for the state House of Representatives in 2022.

Flanagan ran against a previously uncontested Republican. He disagreed with her hardline conservative views and didn’t want to let her go unchallenged.

“It was like, we can have another unopposed race, or we can say 'not in Stillwater County,' right? We’re going to give people a choice on the ballot this year, and so I hope that’s what I did with my campaign,” Flanagan said.

Flanagan got more than 1.200 votes, running on a centrist message focused on agriculture issues and access to public education. Democrats call that a success for a new and openly gay candidate in a conservative district.

“I had people tell me, 'I’ve never voted for a Democrat ever before in my life, and I voted for you.' And for me that’s what this is about. It’s about moving the needle one step at a time back to the center," Flanagan says.

He ultimately lost that race, by a lot – 46 points.

But it’s not always about winning the race, it’s about running in the race, says Rob Saldin, a political scientist at the University of Montana.

“When you do not even have a presence, you don’t even have a heartbeat in large swaths of a particular state, you’re just on the way to a steep decline.”

He says Democrats have to play the long game, that building a strong base starts with what can feel like incremental steps.

“When you have these lopsided margins in the rural counties, well if you’re a Democrat in Montana, you just cannot make that up, there just aren’t enough votes," Saldin says. "So you don’t need to be winning in these rural counties, but you need to have those margins be a little tighter.”

Just one Montana Democrat remains in statewide office — U.S. Sen. Jon Tester — who is up for reelection in 2024. Political analysts have identified Tester as a vulnerable Democrat and top Republican leaders have handpicked a candidate they think can beat him. It’s likely to be one of the most expensive campaigns in Montana history. So to say the stakes are high for Montana Democrats this cycle is an understatement.

“Jon Tester needs your vote. We need Jon Tester. We need each and every one of your votes," says Sheila Hogan, executive director of the state party.

She hopes Tester’s popularity will encourage high voter turnout. And when voters get to the polls, Democrats don’t want Tester to be the only Democratic candidate on the ballot.

“I don’t know that we’ll be blue all over the place, but I’d like to see a little bit of purple," Hogan said at the kickoff event.

A little bit of purple is the goal – that’s where Democrats in Montana are at now after losing so much ground to Republicans.

Saldin says that kind of power consolidation for one party isn’t healthy for democracy.

“It just feeds polarization and it pushes each party to be a more extreme version of itself.”

As Democrats try to gain back lost ground, they’re relying on some out-of-state support from Contest Every Race, a national campaign recruiting and funding Democrats in hyper local elections.

Brit Bender is the organizing director and says national Democrats have discounted rural voters for too long.

“We can’t continue to rely on people who have been disenfranchised to bring us our votes. We have to start looking inward and thinking, who are we not reaching out to, who we are not connecting with, who are we not supporting, and that’s really rural counties.”

Contest Every Race plans to spend $10 million to rural Democratic organizing efforts this cycle. Two major donors to the campaign are an investment fund founded by a Silicon Valley billionaire, and the Rural Democracy Initiative.

Back at the potluck, Kathleen Ralph reminisced on the days when Democrats were more active in Stillwater County. She talked about why uncontested races are a problem.

“If you don’t have two people running, there’s no reason to be responsive to what you feel. Too many of our elected leaders don’t bother to talk. They’re invited to meetings and they don’t come. So you need competition. That’s the name of the American game.”

If Democrats don’t gain some ground this election cycle, the hole they’re in will only get deeper.

