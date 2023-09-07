© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Judge blocks the state from approving new public charter schools

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published September 7, 2023 at 4:52 AM MDT

A Helena judge Wednesday temporarily blocked state education officials from approving new public charter schools in Montana.

Lewis and Clark District Court Judge Christopher Abbott partially ruled in favor of a coalition of public school advocates who argued the charter schools would unconstitutionally operate outside the authority of the state Board of Public Education.

Abbott’s ruling does allow a newly appointed statewide charter school board to meet, pass bylaws and elect officers. But, the panel won’t be allowed to approve the creation of new charter schools until constitutionality of the law can be fully debated in court.

Tags
Montana News Christopher AbbottMontana Board of Public EducationMontana PoliticsEducation
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

Respond to a listener callout from Austin
See stories by Austin Amestoy
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information