FWP awards grant funding for fisheries improvement projects
Projects to improve travel routes for Cutthroat Trout and Arctic grayling in southwest Montana and to stabilize streams along the Musselshell River in eastern Montana have been awarded state funding.
The Future Fisheries Improvement grant program was created by the state Legislature in 1995 and is administered by Fish Wildlife and Parks (FWP). A citizen advisory council reviews applications, and the Fish and Wildlife Commission votes to award the funding.
More than $400,000 is going to eight projects across the state in the latest round of funding. Applications are due November 15th for the winter cycle. Information on how to apply is available on FWP’s website.