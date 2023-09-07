© 2023 MTPR
Montana News

FWP awards grant funding for fisheries improvement projects

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published September 7, 2023 at 5:26 AM MDT
Native westslope cutthroat trout swim in the north fork of the Flathead River in northwestern Montana. However, cutthroat trout populations are threatened by hybridization from mating with rainbow trout.
Projects to improve travel routes for Cutthroat Trout and Arctic grayling in southwest Montana and to stabilize streams along the Musselshell River in eastern Montana have been awarded state funding.

The Future Fisheries Improvement grant program was created by the state Legislature in 1995 and is administered by Fish Wildlife and Parks (FWP). A citizen advisory council reviews applications, and the Fish and Wildlife Commission votes to award the funding.

More than $400,000 is going to eight projects across the state in the latest round of funding. Applications are due November 15th for the winter cycle. Information on how to apply is available on FWP’s website.

John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
