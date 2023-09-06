Settlement will keep oil & gas development out of the Badger-Two Medicine

The final oil and gas lease in the sacred homeland of the Blackfeet Nation has been relinquished after a 40-year battle to free the Badger-Two Medicine of oil and gas development.

The Badger-Two Medicine borders Glacier National Park and was once part of the Blackfeet reservation. The land is the Blackfeet Nation’s cultural homeland, and the tribe has fought to remove several oil and gas leases since the early 1980s.

Many companies relinquished their oil and gas holdings over the years, and federal officials attempted to cancel all leases in the area.

One company, Solenex, was the last holdout, and sued to keep its lease. But the company settled with several conservation groups and the tribe for an undisclosed amount of money to officially relinquish its development rights.

John Murray is the Blackfeet Cultural Preservation Officer.

"At first, I had a feeling of sadness that all my good friends and elders passed on before they could experience this good news. Then a feeling of relief,” Murray said.

The tribe also issued a press release acknowledging tribal elders and others who had worked to prevent drilling.

This is the final nail in the coffin for oil and gas production in the Badger-Two Medicine as Congress protected the land from future oil and gas leasing in the 2000s.

Browning House Rep. Tyson Running Wolf, who is also part of the Pikuni Traditionalist Association, says there’s still more to do.

"We have to figure out what kind of designation we’re going to have of the Badger-Two Medicine area for the Blackfeet people, or are we just going to try to get the government to just give it back to the Blackfeet.”

A bill had been introduced in Congress to give the Blackfeet Nation input on the U.S. Forest Service’s management of the land. But tribal leaders have shifted their focus in recent years to getting the land returned to the tribe.