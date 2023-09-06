Oversight office charges Knudsen with 41 counts of misconduct
Montana’s top attorney has been charged with 41 counts of professional misconduct.
In the charging document, the Office of Disciplinary Counsel argues Attorney General Austin Knudsen and his staff have “routinely and frequently undermined public confidence” in the state’s judicial system.
The Office of Disciplinary Counsel that governs attorneys' conduct in Montana is supervised by the Montana Supreme Court.
Knudsen has often been highly critical of the state’s high court since he assumed office in 2020 while defending laws passed by the state Legislature and during a legislative investigation into the judiciary. He’s accused judges and justices of misconduct and bias.
The charging document cites dozens of Knudsen’s statements and actions related to the state’s judiciary, and argues they were contemptuous, undignified, disrespectful and false.
The complaint will now go before a panel of the state’s Commission on Practice, which will recommend to the Montana Supreme Court whether it should take disciplinary action against Knudsen.
Emilee Cantrell, a spokesperson for Knudsen, called the charges “meritless” and said they stem from a legitimate dispute. She said Knudsen looks forward to filing an official response.
