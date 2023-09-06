© 2023 MTPR
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Abortion providers sue over new license requirements

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published September 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM MDT

Two Montana abortion providers are suing the state over another anti-abortion law passed by the state Legislature, arguing it will disrupt or end their ability to offer services.

Blue Mountain Clinic in Missoula and All Families Healthcare of Kalispell are challenging House Bill 937, which creates new requirements for abortion clinics to retain their licenses. The lawsuit cites previous court decisions that favor access to abortion under Montana’s constitutional right to privacy, and argues the new law is unduly burdensome.

Abortion remains legal in Montana. Around a dozen restrictive abortion laws from the 2021 and 2023 legislative sessions are tied up in court. The Republican majority has championed these laws, saying they’re morally opposed to abortion and that the procedure needs regulating.

The lawsuit requests Lewis and Clark District Court to act on this newest challenge and block the law while it plays out.

