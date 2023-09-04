© 2023 MTPR
Property tax appeals spike along with rising home values

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published September 4, 2023 at 6:01 AM MDT

More Montanans’ have appealed their property tax bills than any other appraisal cycle since 2015. Homeowners saw home values rise as much as 60% in some places after this year’s appraisals.

According to the Montana Department of Revenue, more than 20,000 people have filed appeals, arguing they’re being overcharged on their property taxes. That’s up 10,000 appeals from the last reappraisal cycle in 2021.

The department said it’s processed 48% of appeals so far. Gallatin County residents submitted the most appeals of any county.

Residents who do not hear back about their appeals before their taxes due still need to pay their taxes “in protest” to ensure their right to a refund if their appeal is accepted.

Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
