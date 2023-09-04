© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Angler in the Tim Miner Basin kills a grizzly bear in self-defense

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published September 4, 2023 at 6:03 AM MDT
Closeup of a grizzly bear.
iStock

An adult male grizzly bear in the Tom Miner Basin was shot and killed by an angler in self-defense this week.

According to Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks (FWP), two anglers were walking through dense vegetation along Tim Miner Creek on Aug. 30 when they were charged by the bear. One of the anglers shot and killed the bear. No people were injured.

It’s the second self-defense killing of a grizzly this week. A pair of Whitefish men shot and killed a female grizzly who was with a cub in the Flathead National Forest after it charged them.

Wildlife officials said it’s crucial to remain bear aware at all times. FWP recommends carrying bear spray when recreating outdoors. Making noise while you’re out can help alert bears to your presence.

Tags
Montana News EnvironmentTom Miner BasinMontana Fish, Wildlife & Parksgrizzly bears
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information