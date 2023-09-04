Angler in the Tim Miner Basin kills a grizzly bear in self-defense

An adult male grizzly bear in the Tom Miner Basin was shot and killed by an angler in self-defense this week.

According to Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks (FWP), two anglers were walking through dense vegetation along Tim Miner Creek on Aug. 30 when they were charged by the bear. One of the anglers shot and killed the bear. No people were injured.

It’s the second self-defense killing of a grizzly this week. A pair of Whitefish men shot and killed a female grizzly who was with a cub in the Flathead National Forest after it charged them.

Wildlife officials said it’s crucial to remain bear aware at all times. FWP recommends carrying bear spray when recreating outdoors. Making noise while you’re out can help alert bears to your presence.