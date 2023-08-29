State schools report hundreds of vacant teaching and support staff positions

As K-12 classrooms fill up with students this fall, schools across Montana are reporting hundreds of vacant teaching and support staff positions.

The state Office of Public Instruction said it has listings for nearly 600 open jobs across Montana schools as the academic year ramps back up. That includes more than 200 elementary teachers, 64 music educators and 28 special education professionals.

Amanda Curtis leads the union that includes Montana’s public school employees and told MTPR how she would describe the state’s need for teachers.

“I would say growing and I could certainly use the word ‘dire,’” Curtis said in a phone interview. “Montana’s been on this path of not funding salaries and not respecting the work that our public educators do.”

Lawmakers have taken steps in recent years to incentivize schools to boost teacher pay. But, the latest data from the National Education Association places Montana last in the nation in starting teacher pay at about $33,000 per year, which is nearly $10,000 short of the national average.

The state K-12 education agency said it’s also seeing an uptick in applications for emergency teacher licenses, which is a sign it said indicates a growing trend of shorthanded schools.