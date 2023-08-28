Two men kill a grizzly bear in self-defense in the Whitefish range
Two Whitefish men killed a grizzly bear in self-defense last weekend north of town.
The two men were scouting for hunting season in the Whitefish Range on the Flathead National Forest Saturday afternoon when they encountered a female grizzly with a cub. Both men shot and killed the animal. One of the men was accidently shot in the shoulder and was taken to the hospital.
A Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) investigation determined the bear’s attack appeared to be defensive in the surprise encounter.
The 25-year-old bear had been previously tagged for population monitoring research in 2009 and did not have a history of conflict.
FWP shared the investigation’s initial findings with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service law enforcement. Both agencies concluded the incident was a case of self-defense and charges will not be filed.
FWP continues to monitor the site for the cub.