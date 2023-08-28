© 2023 MTPR
Two men kill a grizzly bear in self-defense in the Whitefish range

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published August 28, 2023 at 6:02 PM MDT
Closeup of a grizzly bear
iStock
Grizzly bear

Two Whitefish men killed a grizzly bear in self-defense last weekend north of town.

The two men were scouting for hunting season in the Whitefish Range on the Flathead National Forest Saturday afternoon when they encountered a female grizzly with a cub. Both men shot and killed the animal. One of the men was accidently shot in the shoulder and was taken to the hospital.

A Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) investigation determined the bear’s attack appeared to be defensive in the surprise encounter.

The 25-year-old bear had been previously tagged for population monitoring research in 2009 and did not have a history of conflict.

FWP shared the investigation’s initial findings with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service law enforcement. Both agencies concluded the incident was a case of self-defense and charges will not be filed.

FWP continues to monitor the site for the cub.

Edward F. O'Brien
O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the University of Montana School of Journalism. His first career job out of school was covering the 1995 Montana Legislature. When the session wrapped up, O’Brien was fortunate enough to land a full-time position at the station as a general assignment reporter. Feel free to drop him a line at edward.obrien@umt.edu.
