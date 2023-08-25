© 2023 MTPR
Montana News
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

EPA removes Libby from a list of cities that don’t meet air quality standards

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published August 25, 2023 at 4:56 PM MDT
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has removed Libby from a list of cities that don’t meet national air quality standards. The agency found the city was not meeting air quality standards in 1993 due to high levels of particulate matter from dust on gravel roads and smoke from wood-burning stoves.

Air quality monitoring between 2014 and 2021 showed that particulate levels have been reduced by regulating wood-burning stoves and implementing dust regulations on gravel roads.

The EPA will still continue to monitor particulate levels in the city to ensure that those regulations continue to keep air quality within national guidelines.

Montana News U.S. Environmental Protection AgencyEnvironment MontanaLibby Montana
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
