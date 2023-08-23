© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News

Briefs: Medicaid redetermination numbers; Great Falls refinery cleanup

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy,
John Hooks
Published August 23, 2023 at 5:20 PM MDT

More Montanans lost Medicaid coverage this June amid the redetermination process
Austin Amestoy | Montana Public Radio

The number of Montanans who lost Medicaid coverage climbed again in June according to new data from the state department of health.

Regulators disenrolled more often than they continued coverage, ending health care benefits for more than 17,000 people. The state is still reviewing some renewal packets submitted this spring.

To date, more than 55,000 people have lost Medicaid in Montana as the state joins the rest of the country in reviewing eligibility for the program for the first time in three years. Nearly 48,000 Montanans have had their insurance renewed.

Officials declare Atlantic Richfield Company is to pay for Great Falls refinery cleanup
John Hooks | Montana Public Radio

State and federal officials filed an agreement Tuesday with the Atlantic Richfield Company to pay for a multimillion dollar cleanup of a former copper refinery in Great Falls.

The facility is located in the community of Black Eagle across the Missouri River. It refined copper and zinc from Butte’s mines from the 1890’s until the 1970’s, contaminating soils and groundwater with heavy metals including lead and arsenic.

Atlantic Richfield purchased the facility when they acquired the Anaconda Company in 1977. The proposed agreement will see to it that the company clean up contaminated soil and reimburse the EPA for past work at a cost of over $2 million. Cleanup will include residential yards in Black Eagle.

The consent decree still needs court approval and public comment on the proposed agreement is open for 30 days.

Tags
Montana News MedicaidAtlantic Richfield CorporationAnaconda Copper CompanyU.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

Respond to a listener callout from Austin
See stories by Austin Amestoy
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information