Extreme heat and critical fire conditions forecast through Thursday

After several days of scattered showers and pleasant mid-summer temperatures, it’s back into the frying pan for the entire Northern Rockies this week.

According to the National Weather Service, extreme heat and critical fire conditions are forecast through Thursday. Meteorologist Alex Lukinbeal said records could be shattered this week.

“We are going to be seeing high temperatures across western Montana ranging between 100 degrees to 105 degrees,” Lukinbeal said.

Temperatures in central and eastern Montana will range from 95 to 100 degrees.

Overnight lows won’t provide significant relief, with temperatures only dipping into the mid 60s. The heat and low relative humidity could also stoke the wildfire potential.

“Especially as we move into Wednesday and Thursday, we are seeing an increase in westerly winds – so hot, dry and windy conditions will lead to elevated to critical fire weather, especially for areas in Flathead and Lake counties,” Lukinbeal said.

Heat advisories and excessive heat watches are posted throughout the region.

Experts urge people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms when possible, avoid the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Strenuous activity should be limited to early morning and evening.

The extended forecast suggests cooler temperatures and maybe even some more rain is possible by the weekend.

