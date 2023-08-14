© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Montana Public Radio wildfire news
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Extreme heat and critical fire conditions forecast through Thursday

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published August 14, 2023 at 6:51 PM MDT
After several days of scattered showers and pleasant mid-summer temperatures, it’s back into the frying pan for the entire Northern Rockies this week.
National Weather Service Missoula
Temperatures in western Montana are forecast to reach more than 100 degrees this week, accompanied by gusting winds and increased fire danger.

After several days of scattered showers and pleasant mid-summer temperatures, it’s back into the frying pan for the entire Northern Rockies this week.

According to the National Weather Service, extreme heat and critical fire conditions are forecast through Thursday. Meteorologist Alex Lukinbeal said records could be shattered this week.

“We are going to be seeing high temperatures across western Montana ranging between 100 degrees to 105 degrees,” Lukinbeal said.

Temperatures in central and eastern Montana will range from 95 to 100 degrees.

Overnight lows won’t provide significant relief, with temperatures only dipping into the mid 60s. The heat and low relative humidity could also stoke the wildfire potential.

A sign warns of extreme heat danger in mid-June at the Badwater Basin in Death Valley, Calif.
Here are 5 tips to help you stay safe and cool in extreme heat
Heat waves today are not the same as 60 years ago. The warming climate is making them more intense and they're lasting longer. Here are five ways you can beat the heat and stay cool.

“Especially as we move into Wednesday and Thursday, we are seeing an increase in westerly winds – so hot, dry and windy conditions will lead to elevated to critical fire weather, especially for areas in Flathead and Lake counties,” Lukinbeal said.

Heat advisories and excessive heat watches are posted throughout the region.

Experts urge people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms when possible, avoid the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Strenuous activity should be limited to early morning and evening.

The extended forecast suggests cooler temperatures and maybe even some more rain is possible by the weekend.

Luna the French Bulldog dressed up for the National Independence Day Parade in Washington, DC, on July 4th.
5 tips to keep your pet safe — and comfortable — in extreme heat
"If it's hot outside for you, it's most likely even hotter for your pet," one expert tells NPR. Here's how to protect your pet outdoors, keep them engaged inside and respond to signs of heat stroke.
When working out in the summer, watch for the signs of dehydration and heat stroke. Choosing a later evening or early morning time for a run in one smart way to stay safe.
How to exercise safely in the heat
With much of the U.S. sweltering this summer, even avid runners, hikers and bikers are wilting. We've got 10 strategies from experts on how to exercise without keeling over.

Tags
Montana News weatherwildfireNational Weather Service MissoulaAlex Lukinbeal
Edward F. O'Brien
O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the University of Montana School of Journalism. His first career job out of school was covering the 1995 Montana Legislature. When the session wrapped up, O’Brien was fortunate enough to land a full-time position at the station as a general assignment reporter. Feel free to drop him a line at edward.obrien@umt.edu.
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information