Montana FWP officials kill a food-conditioned grizzly in Big Sky
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Park officials killed a food-conditioned grizzly bear in Big Sky.
The adult female accessed garbage in several bear-resistant containers that had been improperly secured as well as unsecured food in a vehicle.
Officials captured the bear on August 4 and consulted with U.S. Fish and Wildlife to determine the bear was conditioned to human food sources and needed to be euthanized.
Grizzly bears are found throughout western Montana. Required bear-safe behaviors vary by region, but may include securing food and garbage, carrying bear spray and removing outdoor birdseed and pet food. A complete list of suggested bear-safe behaviors can be found at fwp.mt.gov.