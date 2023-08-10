© 2023 MTPR
Montana News
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Montana FWP officials kill a food-conditioned grizzly in Big Sky

Montana Public Radio | By Hailey Smalley
Published August 10, 2023 at 6:38 AM MDT
Closeup of a grizzly bear
iStock
Grizzly bear

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Park officials killed a food-conditioned grizzly bear in Big Sky.

The adult female accessed garbage in several bear-resistant containers that had been improperly secured as well as unsecured food in a vehicle.

Officials captured the bear on August 4 and consulted with U.S. Fish and Wildlife to determine the bear was conditioned to human food sources and needed to be euthanized.

Grizzly bears are found throughout western Montana. Required bear-safe behaviors vary by region, but may include securing food and garbage, carrying bear spray and removing outdoor birdseed and pet food. A complete list of suggested bear-safe behaviors can be found at fwp.mt.gov.

Montana News Montana Fish, Wildlife & ParksU.S. Fish and Wildlife Servicegrizzly bearswildlife
Hailey Smalley
