© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Advocacy groups plan to sue over Montana's new wolf trapping laws

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published August 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM MDT
Wolf on the northern range of Yellowstone National Park.
Jim Peaco
/
National Park Service
Wolf on the northern range of Yellowstone National Park.

Two wildlife advocacy groups have formally notified the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service of their intent to sue over recent changes made to Montana’s wolf trapping laws.

Montana is one of two states that allow trappers to export wolf pelts, which the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service approved in 2014.

But KC York with Trap Free Montana, one of the groups gearing up to sue, said that approval doesn’t account for the 2021 changes that loosened trapping restrictions.

“And those regulations have been changed significantly. And yet they still have the wolf export permit,” York said.

The 2021 wolf trapping changes include allowing the use of snares, establishing a longer trapping season and removing some requirements for how far traps must be set back from public roads, which they said could threaten federally-protected Canada lynx.

The Center for Biological Diversity and Trap Free Montana said the 2021 changes to wolf trapping laws violate the terms of the federal approval and could lead to incidental trapping of lynx.

They are asking that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service review these changes and determine whether or not Montana should be granted the wolf pelt export permit.

The groups submitted their notification earlier this week and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has 60 days to respond.

Wolf portrait closeup on the eyes, on a black background.
Montana News
For Predators, Montana's New Wildlife Laws Bring Cloudy Future
More than a half dozen wildlife bills have been signed into law, all with a similar vision for Montana: they suggest that there are too many predators on the landscape — and that numbers of animals like wolves and grizzly bears need to be reduced.

Tags
Montana News U.S. Fish and Wildlife ServiceKC YorkTrap Free MontanaCenter For Biological DiversityWolveswildlifeEnvironmentMontana Politics
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Rocky Mountain Front reporter. Ellis previously worked as a science reporter at Utah Public Radio and a reporter at Yellowstone Public Radio. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University. She's an average birder and wants you to keep your cat indoors. She has two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information