Montana News

Montana sees one of the largest increases in suicides nationwide

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published August 4, 2023 at 5:43 PM MDT

In recent years Montana has seen one of the largest increases in suicides nationwide. The number of suicides involving firearms drove that increase.

The Kaiser Family Foundation analyzed preliminary federal mortality data. Researchers found that suicides nationwide hit a record high in 2022 at roughly 50,000 people.

Montana had the second-highest suicide rate in the country behind Wyoming. Montana also experienced a 42% increase in suicides from 2011 to 2021, one of the largest in the country.

Firearms are now the most common method of suicide nationwide, representing over half of all deaths.

Researchers said that growth correlates with higher rates of gun ownership in states like Montana.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, you can call 988 for help.

Montana News SuicideMental HealthKaiser Family Foundation
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
