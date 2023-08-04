© 2023 MTPR
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Fishing restrictions and closures on some streams in southwest Montana to be lifted

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published August 4, 2023 at 5:14 PM MDT
Locals call the Big Hole the "Last Best River". It's undammed, wild and trout heaven for fishing enthusiasts, but it's also vulnerable to warming.
Meera Subramanian

Fishing restrictions and closures will be lifted this weekend on several southwest Montana streams.

The restrictions placed on the lower Beaverhead River, four sections on the Big Hole, lower Gallatin, Jefferson, lower Madison and Ruby rivers will be lifted at midnight Saturday.

The full closure on the Madison River below Ennis will also be lifted.

The closures and restrictions were implemented last month when temperatures rapidly climbed.

They’re intended to protect fish that become more susceptible to disease and mortality during stressors such as low flows and high water temperatures.

Montana News Environment fishing
Edward F. O'Brien
O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the University of Montana School of Journalism. His first career job out of school was covering the 1995 Montana Legislature. When the session wrapped up, O’Brien was fortunate enough to land a full-time position at the station as a general assignment reporter. Feel free to drop him a line at edward.obrien@umt.edu.
