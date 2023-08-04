Fishing restrictions and closures on some streams in southwest Montana to be lifted

Fishing restrictions and closures will be lifted this weekend on several southwest Montana streams.

The restrictions placed on the lower Beaverhead River, four sections on the Big Hole, lower Gallatin, Jefferson, lower Madison and Ruby rivers will be lifted at midnight Saturday.

The full closure on the Madison River below Ennis will also be lifted.

The closures and restrictions were implemented last month when temperatures rapidly climbed.

They’re intended to protect fish that become more susceptible to disease and mortality during stressors such as low flows and high water temperatures.