Montana News
Montana Public Radio wildfire news
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Evacuations ordered near Elmo; NW Montana will move to Stage 2 restrictions

Montana Public Radio | By Corin Cates-Carney,
Hailey Smalley
Published August 4, 2023 at 4:54 PM MDT
Aerial View of Gravel Pit Fire in Lincoln County on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023
Inciweb
Aerial View of Gravel Pit Fire in Lincoln County on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023

Residents near Elmo are being told to evacuate due to the Niarada Fire
Montana Public Radio | By Corin Cates-Carney

NIARADA FIRE EVAC 2:20 p.m. 8/4 – Residents south of Highway 93 near Elmo are being told to evacuate due to a nearby wildfire.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation notice for residents along Highway 93 from Alexander Lane to Walking Horse Lane around 2 p.m.

The nearby Niarada fire has grown to more than 13,000 acres and grew to the southeast Thursday night.

A fire spokesperson says the Red Cross has set up a shelter at the Polson High School and the Polson fairground is taking livestock.

Northwest Montana areas will move to Stage Two fire restrictions
Montana Public Radio | By Hailey Smalley

Several areas in Northwest Montana will move to Stage Two fire restrictions Saturday. Flathead, Lincoln and Sanders counties, Flathead Indian Reservation, Glacier National Park and Flathead and Kootenai National Forests will begin enforcing Stage Two fire restrictions on August 5.

Lake County began implementing Stage Two restrictions on Aug. 1.

Stage Two fire restrictions reflect extreme fire danger. Under Stage Two restrictions, campfires and operating vehicles off-trail are prohibited. Smoking, welding and other risky activities are also restricted.

Officials cited ongoing severe drought conditions and dry forest fuels as cause for the decision. For a full list of prohibited activities, visit mtfireinfo.org.

Corin Cates-Carney
Corin Cates-Carney manages MTPR's daily and long-term news projects. After spending more than five years living and reporting across Western and Central Montana, he became news director in early 2020.
Hailey Smalley
