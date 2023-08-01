© 2023 MTPR
Montana wheat farmers begin harvest amid persistent heat

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published August 1, 2023 at 6:04 PM MDT
After a wet spring, Montana wheat farmers are beginning their summer harvest in persistent heat and uncertainties over the international grain market.

The Golden Triangle, Montana’s grain growing hub east of the Rocky Mountains, experienced an inconsistent few years with drought, abundance of spring rain this year and now hot, dry weather. That’s created a variable harvest so far.

“We've got really good stuff, we've got crappy stuff, we've got stuff that the hoppers have basically destroyed,” said Montana Wheat and Barley Committee Executive Director Kent Kupfner.

Kupfner said the recent hot weather damages some crops more than others. Crops planted earlier in the year, like winter wheat mature faster in the heat, while crops planted in spring like barley and canola are stunted as the heat dries out soils.

“We've got growers that went into their third year of drought and really never got a better crop this year,” Kupfner said.

Kupfner said the hot dry weather is more concerning if it continues into the fall, when it could impact the planting of next year’s crop.

In addition to weather fluctuations, the international grain market has seen volatility ever since Russia invaded Ukraine. Both countries are major exporters of wheat and disruptions to their supply chains could change the price Montana farmers get when it’s time to sell this year’s harvest.

