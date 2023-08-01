Logjam Presents announces partnership with Live Nation Entertainment

Logjam Presents on Monday announced the partnership with multi-billion dollar Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation merged with ticket sales platform Ticketmaster in 2010 to become one of the largest live entertainment conglomerates in the world.

In a statement, Logjam President Nick Checota said the partnership will allow it to “remain competitive as a Montana based promoter.”

The company operates venues in Missoula, Bozeman and Bonner, including the KettleHouse Amphitheater and The Wilma.

Live Nation subsidiary Ticketmaster recently landed in hot water after prices on its platform skyrocketed for high demand concerts. Logjam said it will maintain full control of marketing, booking management and ticket pricing.

The company's statement does not specify the dollar value of the deal with Live Nation or outlined specific terms. A representative from Logjam didn't immediately provide those details when asked by MTPR.