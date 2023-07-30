Evacuations ordered near Lolo due to a fast-moving wildfire

Due to a fast-moving wildfire in the Lolo area, an evacuation order is in place for all residents north of Mormon Creek Road to Highway 12 on the east side and for all residents on the south side of Highway 12 to Travelers Rest.

According to the Missoula County Sheriff's office, a slow moving emergency vehicle with flashing lights and a loudspeaker will move through the areas that need to evacuate immediately.

Those evacuated can find assistance and more information at the old Lolo school.

An evacuation order is an order to immediately leave the area. Incident conditions present an immediate threat to persons in the area. This is the time for you to get out of the area for safety reasons, not the time to move personal property and livestock.

A slow-moving emergency vehicle with lights and alternating siren tones, loudspeaker announcements, and/or personal contact from a responder all indicate to evacuate immediately.

Law enforcement and other emergency responders are working in this area to provide accurate information about routes to take out of the area.

Drive in a safe and orderly fashion on designated routes only. Be on the lookout for fast moving emergency vehicles. Remaining calm and putting your pre-planned actions in motion will be the best way to keep you and your family safe.

Call 258-INFO (258-4636) for more information. Look and listen for a check-in center for evacuated persons.

Do not remove exterior flags or markings that authorities have placed outside your home. They allow emergency responders to identify who has and has not received evacuation information.