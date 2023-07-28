Montana State Hospital construction set to resume after wastewater leak

Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is recommending construction resumes on a project updating the wastewater treatment facility at the Montana State Hospital. The state issued a stop work order earlier this month, after learning that 3 million gallons of partially treated wastewater had leaked into Warm Springs Creek.

After inspecting the site on July 26, DEQ concluded the leak was sufficiently fixed. A spokesperson for the agency said DEQ did not detect any human health effects, or water quality impacts from the leak.