Montana News

Montana State Hospital construction set to resume after wastewater leak

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published July 28, 2023 at 6:25 PM MDT
A sign pointing to the entrances of the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs, MT.
Courtesy Montana State Hospital
/
Montana State Hospital
A sign pointing to the entrances of the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs, MT.

Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is recommending construction resumes on a project updating the wastewater treatment facility at the Montana State Hospital. The state issued a stop work order earlier this month, after learning that 3 million gallons of partially treated wastewater had leaked into Warm Springs Creek.

After inspecting the site on July 26, DEQ concluded the leak was sufficiently fixed. A spokesperson for the agency said DEQ did not detect any human health effects, or water quality impacts from the leak.

