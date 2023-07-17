© 2023 MTPR
Montana News

Mobile depression treatment for Montana veterans will start this weekend

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published July 17, 2023 at 5:44 PM MDT

Soon, Montana veterans will be able to receive mobile treatment for depression. It’s part of a first-of-its kind effort for the VA.

The VA will launch the mobile unit in Billings this weekend. The mobile clinic will provideTranscranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) for patients with major depressive disorder. TMS uses magnetic fields to stimulate nerves in the brain to improve depression symptoms.

The treatment is for those who have not had success with traditional depression medications and psychotherapy.

The mobile unit will begin traveling across Montana to treat rural vets who may not have easy access to a VA facility that provides TMS treatment.

