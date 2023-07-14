© 2023 MTPR
More smoke from Canada is expected in Montana this weekend

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published July 14, 2023 at 5:32 PM MDT

Regions across Montana are forecasted to experience declines in air quality this weekend as smoke from Canadian wildfires moves south. According to Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality, plumes will concentrate along the Rocky Mountain Front and regions east of the Continental Divide.

The smoke and lower air quality is expected to persist through Sunday, but then dissipate as wind patterns change. There are several large fires in British Columbia and Alberta contributing to the smoke.

On Friday afternoon, Malta and Sidney reported unhealthy air quality indexes while Great Falls, Cut Bank and Havre are unhealthy for sensitive groups. Air quality west of the divide remains good but could decline as more smoke moves in.

Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Rocky Mountain Front reporter. Ellis previously worked as a science reporter at Utah Public Radio and a reporter at Yellowstone Public Radio. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University. She's an average birder and wants you to keep your cat indoors. She has two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

