More smoke from Canada is expected in Montana this weekend

Regions across Montana are forecasted to experience declines in air quality this weekend as smoke from Canadian wildfires moves south. According to Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality, plumes will concentrate along the Rocky Mountain Front and regions east of the Continental Divide.

The smoke and lower air quality is expected to persist through Sunday, but then dissipate as wind patterns change. There are several large fires in British Columbia and Alberta contributing to the smoke.

On Friday afternoon, Malta and Sidney reported unhealthy air quality indexes while Great Falls, Cut Bank and Havre are unhealthy for sensitive groups. Air quality west of the divide remains good but could decline as more smoke moves in.