© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News

Missoula Food Bank limits customer visits due to lack of funds and donations

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published July 11, 2023 at 5:48 PM MDT
A box of food donations
iStock
/

The Missoula Food Bank is limiting customer visits to once-per-week. Dwindling pandemic-era funding and donations are behind the change.

Food bank Director Amy Allison Thompson said the pantry in late June set a record for the most households it had ever served in a single day — nearly 450. She said the pantry doesn’t have the resources to continue offering unlimited visits.

“That is not an option for us any longer,” Allison Thompson said. “So, we had to take a hard look at how we were offering services.”

The Missoula Food Bank isn’t the only one dealing with high demand. Montana Food Bank Network President Gayle Carlson said that while the total number of households visiting pantries per month in Montana is down from the height of the pandemic, those who do visit are going more frequently.

Carlson said increasing living expenses and food prices, especially in rural areas, may be to blame.

“It’s no longer a choice between their utilities and food, or their rent and food, but it’s now: they have to pay the rent, and they don’t have any money left for food,” Carlson said.

Carlson added the number of weekly visits allowed to customers varies at pantries across the state depending on size, staffing and location and that it's not unusual for a pantry to restrict some access.

The Missoula Food Bank said it could always use donations of produce and protein, but that the shift to a once-per-week model will likely help stabilize food availability.

Tags
Montana News Missoula Food BankAmy Allison ThompsonGayle Carlson
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.
See stories by Austin Amestoy
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information