Montana News
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Ex-Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy launches his MT campaign for the U.S Senate election

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published June 27, 2023 at 5:59 PM MDT
Tim Sheehy is running to replace Jon Tester in Montana’s U.S. Senate race.
Tim Sheehy
Tim Sheehy is running to replace Jon Tester in Montana's U.S. Senate race.

Former Navy SEAL officer and businessman Tim Sheehy announced this morning he’s running as a Republican in the race for Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester’s seat in 2024.

After deployments in Iraq, Afghanistan, South America and elsewhere, Sheehy founded aerial firefighting company Bridger Aerospace in Belgrade in 2014.

In a statement, Sheehy took aim at Tester, saying in part “Jon Tester has been in office for nearly a quarter of a century and he’s lost sight of our Montana values.” The statement said Sheehy intends to bring “strong conservative leadership” to Congress.

Sheehy’s announcement comes after months of rumored recruitment by GOP party leaders seeking a candidate positioned to challenge Tester, who announced his campaign for reelection in February.

In a statement, Republican Sen. Steve Daines, who chairs the committee tasked with electing republicans to the U.S. Senate, said he “could not be happier” Sheehy decided to enter the race.

