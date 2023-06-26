Missoula bus service gets $39 million grant for all-electric fleet, new facility

Missoula’s bus service is getting $39 million from the federal government to create a new transportation facility. Mountain Line managers said it will also help create an all-electric fleet by 2035.

Missoula’s Mountain Line project includes designing and constructing a new, fully-electric maintenance and administrative base to better its bus services throughout the city. It was one of 130 award recipients announced Monday by the Federal Transit Administration.

Mountain Line CEO and General Manager Corey Aldridge said receiving this grant is “thrilling.”

“Yeah this is a huge win for the community,” Aldridge said.

The grant stems from the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which allotted more than $1.7 billion for transit projects nationwide.

“They've expanded services and they've innovated, but they've done all of this on the same 2.2 acres that they've been on for decades,” said Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess.

A location for the planned expanded facility has not yet been selected.