MT health department receives $24 million childcare grant from federal government

The state health department has received a $24 million grant over the next three years from the federal government to aid in Montana’s persistent lack of affordable child care.

In a news release, Gov. Greg Gianforte said the money will be used to fund 10 different strategies, including efforts to retain and recruit child care staff and to establish child care crisis centers across the state. Those centers will offer care for children escaping domestic violence, impacted by a mental health or substance use crisis, or experiencing homelessness.

Some of the money will also be used to create a home visit program to support any parents of young children.

According to Kids Count Montana , the state currently has capacity to meet about a third of the need for child care slots. The cost of care is comparable to in-state college tuition.

The state said it will focus efforts in underserved communities with vulnerable populations.