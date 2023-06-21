Lawmakers leave most of Gianforte's bill vetoes in place

Montana lawmakers have left the majority of Gov. Greg Gianforte’s vetoes in place, including on a bill that aimed to help older Montanans access assisted living.

Any bill that received two-thirds support of the state Legislature and was then vetoed by the governor is automatically up for an override vote. But so far, most vetoed bills have failed to garner the 100 votes needed for revival.

In the latest round of results, lawmakers failed to override the veto of a bill that would have periodically increased Medicaid reimbursements for nursing homes and assisted living facilities to keep pace with annual inflation.

According to a fiscal analysis of that bill, it would have allowed 256 Montanans off a waitlist for state assistance to move into an assisted living facility.

Gianforte wrote in a veto letter the policy was cumbersome and costly to taxpayers. He also noted the state’s budget provides for an increase to Medicaid provider rates to cover the cost of doing business.

Lawmakers have 11 more vetoes to consider overriding, all related to one bill that outlines infrastructure spending on state property. Gianforte nixed 11 line items, including improvements for a veterans home in Butte. Those polls are due back at the end of June.