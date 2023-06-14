Gianforte signs state budget and childcare availability bill into law

Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed into law a budget outlining $14 billion in spending over the next two years, and a bill that will increase access to child care.

Gianforte signed the state budget as it passed the Legislature, rejecting Republican leaders' request to make additional line item vetoes to spending. Policymakers had an additional $2.5 billion surplus to work with this session.

The budget includes more than $300 million to increase the Medicaid reimbursement rate for providers of long-term care, nursing homes, disability services and mental health care. The debate over how to raise those rates was hotly contested amid nursing home closures, cuts to services and patients having to go out-of-state for care.

In a statement, Gianforte said the budget was built for “hardworking Montana families.” He touted its investments in road and bridge projects, improvements at the state hospital and state prison, and paying off all of the state’s general obligation debt.

Gianforte also signed into law a Democratic-sponsored bill that expands eligibility for a scholarship that helps low-to-middle income families pay for child care. It also will remove some bureaucratic burden for providers. Studies show the majority of Montanas struggle to find and afford care.

Legislative Democrats celebrated the signing of that bill, carried by Democratic Rep. Alice Buckley of Bozeman, saying it’ll help children, families and the economy thrive.