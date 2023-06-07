Cross-border travel at Glacier's Goat Haunt region will reopen after 3 years

Cross-border travel between Glacier National Park and Canada’s Waterton Lakes National Park will reopen this summer for the first time since 2019.

Park officials announced that the Goat Haunt region in Glacier National Park will reopen to visitors on June 24. The area connects the Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park situated on the U.S.-Canada border.

The border crossing has been closed for the last three seasons due to the pandemic.

Goat Haunt sits at the southern end of Upper Waterton Lake and is only accessible via watercraft and hiking trails. Visitors can hike, paddle or take scenic cruises and ferry trips through the area. Back-country shelters in the region reopen in June as well.