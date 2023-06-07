© 2023 MTPR
Environment
Environment

Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Cross-border travel at Glacier's Goat Haunt region will reopen after 3 years

Montana Public Radio | By Victoria Traxler
Published June 7, 2023 at 5:19 PM MDT
Glacier National Park sign at the park's St. Mary entrance.
Glacier National Park
Glacier National Park sign at the park's St. Mary entrance.

Cross-border travel between Glacier National Park and Canada’s Waterton Lakes National Park will reopen this summer for the first time since 2019.

Park officials announced that the Goat Haunt region in Glacier National Park will reopen to visitors on June 24. The area connects the Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park situated on the U.S.-Canada border.

The border crossing has been closed for the last three seasons due to the pandemic.

Goat Haunt sits at the southern end of Upper Waterton Lake and is only accessible via watercraft and hiking trails. Visitors can hike, paddle or take scenic cruises and ferry trips through the area. Back-country shelters in the region reopen in June as well.

Information regarding border crossing requirements and watercraft regulations can be found at nps.gov.

Montana News Glacier National ParkGlacer-Waterton International Peace Parkwaterton lakes national park
