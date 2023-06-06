© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Heavy rains bring flash flood potential to western Montana, forecasters say

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published June 6, 2023 at 6:33 PM MDT
A diagram detailing expected rain conditions and potential runoff and flash flooding impacts later this week.
National Weather Service Missoula
A diagram detailing expected rain conditions and potential runoff and flash flooding impacts later this week.

Moderate to heavy rain showers could potentially lead to excessive runoff and flash flooding later this week in parts of western Montana.

National Weather Service forecasters in Missoula say an unusual amount of moisture originating from the Gulf of Mexico will move into the region by early Thursday.

The heaviest rainfall will be along and south of I-90.

West-central and southwestern valleys have about a 50% chance of receiving a half inch of rain. The higher terrain could see an inch or more of precipitation.

The system is expected to migrate to the northwest part of the state on Friday, officials said.

Forecasters say recent burn scars and flood-prone urban areas are at higher risk of runoff-related impacts.

Tags
Montana News weatherNational Weather Service MissoulaNational Weather Service
Edward F. O'Brien
O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the University of Montana School of Journalism. His first career job out of school was covering the 1995 Montana Legislature. When the session wrapped up, O’Brien was fortunate enough to land a full-time position at the station as a general assignment reporter. Feel free to drop him a line at edward.obrien@umt.edu.
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information