Passenger rail supporters gather input about proposed southern MT route

People who missed meetings or wish to offer feedback can reach out to the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority .

The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority (BSPRA) held a series of meetings last week to assess how restoring passenger rail service across southern Montana would affect communities.

Five community engagement meetings took place last week in Lame Deer, Ronan, Paradise, Glendive and Forsyth.

A sixth meeting will be held in late June on the Crow reservation, but a time and place have yet to be set.

The meetings are part of the BSPRA’s initiative to bring back rail service in southern Montana.

Missoua County Commissioner and BSPRA Chairman, Dave Strohmaier, says many people felt a passenger train would connect them with health care services, boost tourism and help their local economies.

“One way to look at it would be consistent connectivity,” Strohmaier said. “Transportation that connects you to communities in the state of Montana and beyond.”

Stromhaier said the feedback they received will be compiled into a report, which will be given to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA).

The FRA began assessing where Amtrak could restore or renew routes this year. It will offer recommendations to Congress by the end of the year.