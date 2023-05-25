© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News

Police warn of health concerns after suspect allegedly blocks vents outside Missoula homes

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published May 25, 2023 at 6:14 PM MDT
Missoula Police Department vehicle.
Cheri Trusler
/
Missoula Police Department vehicle.

Missoula police say there is a “significant health and safety concern” following the arrest of a man on charges of arson and assault of a peace officer early Thursday morning.

Police say suspect Sean Staples claims to have tampered with homes by stuffing socks into vents and exposed pipes. Blocked vents could cause carbon monoxide to build up. Staples allegedly claimed he blocked vents in two houses.

Missoula police ask residents in the Lewis and Clark neighborhood to the area of South Third and Russell streets to inspect any external vents or exhaust ports. Police ask residents who find obstructions to call 911.

Staples was arrested after police say he lit a tree on fire and threatened responding officers with gasoline while holding a lighter.

Staples has been charged with six counts of arson and two counts of assault of a peace officer, according to Missoula Police Department news release.

Tags
Montana News Missoula MontanaMissoula Police DepartmentSean Staples
Edward F. O'Brien
O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the University of Montana School of Journalism. His first career job out of school was covering the 1995 Montana Legislature. When the session wrapped up, O’Brien was fortunate enough to land a full-time position at the station as a general assignment reporter. Feel free to drop him a line at edward.obrien@umt.edu.
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information