News briefs: Grizzly bear-livestock conflicts; GNP vehicle reservations required

Court says wildlife managers can't kill grizzlies over livestock conflicts

Aaron Bolton | Montana Public Radio

A federal appeals court Thursday overturned a decision by federal wildlife managers that would have allowed them to kill grizzly bears over livestock conflicts in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming.

In 2019, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said it would allow 72 grizzlies to be killed over a 10-year period for conflicts with livestock on federal grazing leases in the Upper Green River basin near Yellowstone National Park.

Environmental groups sued, saying the decision would imperil the threatened species’ recovery because it didn’t account for the impact that killing female grizzlies would have on the larger Yellowstone population.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the decision violated the Endangered Species Act and has asked the Fish and Wildlife Service to re-issue a decision that complies with the law.

Vehicle reservations required for west side Glacier entrances starting Friday

Aaron Bolton | Montana Public Radio

Vehicle reservations will be required for nearly all west side entrances of Glacier National Park starting May 26. Reservations are required for cars and motorcycles entering the North Fork, Camas and West entrances from 6 a.m.— 3 p.m.

Vehicle reservations won’t be required for the Many Glacier, Two Medicine and St. Mary entrances on the east side of the park until July 1.

Visitors can enter the park before 6 a.m. or after 3 p.m. without a reservation, but the west entrance for Going-to-the-Sun Road won’t be open before 6 a.m. due to overnight construction.

Reservations will be required through Sept. 10.