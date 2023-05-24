Montana's attorney general joins lawsuit over robocalls

Montana’s attorney general joined 50 other attorneys general from around the country in a lawsuit against a communications company accused of facilitating billions of spam robocalls.

The Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force, which includes Attorney General Austin Knudsen, filed the 141-page lawsuit Tuesday against Avid Telecom.

The company and its executives are accused of transmitting over 7.5 billion spam calls to numbers on the National Do Not Call Registry and more than 24 billion calls in total between 2018 and 2023. Nearly 30 million of those calls were to Montanans.

Knudsen said in a news release that companies like Avid Telecom create an entry point for scammers “who steal billions of dollars from consumers each year.”

The company said in a statement today it denies the allegations and is “prepared to meet with the attorneys general, as it has on many occasions in the past, to further demonstrate its good faith and lawful conduct.”

The lawsuit was filed by the task force in the U.S. District Court in Arizona, where the company is based.