© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Montana's attorney general joins lawsuit over robocalls

Montana Public Radio | By Victoria Traxler
Published May 24, 2023 at 7:09 PM MDT
Graphic: Montana news from Montana Public Radio

Montana’s attorney general joined 50 other attorneys general from around the country in a lawsuit against a communications company accused of facilitating billions of spam robocalls.

The Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force, which includes Attorney General Austin Knudsen, filed the 141-page lawsuit Tuesday against Avid Telecom.

The company and its executives are accused of transmitting over 7.5 billion spam calls to numbers on the National Do Not Call Registry and more than 24 billion calls in total between 2018 and 2023. Nearly 30 million of those calls were to Montanans.

Knudsen said in a news release that companies like Avid Telecom create an entry point for scammers “who steal billions of dollars from consumers each year.”

The company said in a statement today it denies the allegations and is “prepared to meet with the attorneys general, as it has on many occasions in the past, to further demonstrate its good faith and lawful conduct.”

The lawsuit was filed by the task force in the U.S. District Court in Arizona, where the company is based.

Tags
Montana News Austin KnudsenMontana Attorney GeneralAnti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task ForceAvid TelecomNational Do Not Call RegistryMontana Politics
Victoria Traxler
See stories by Victoria Traxler
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information