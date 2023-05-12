Cascade County officials consider request to appoint an election monitor

Cascade County District Court says it will consider a request from the Great Falls Public Library to appoint a monitor for the library’s upcoming mill levy election.

The library recently filed a petition asking for a monitor to secure and validate the June 6th levy to avoid the results being overturned due to administrative errors. Filings allege Cascade County clerk and recorder Sandra Merchant disenfranchised voters and failed to properly verify signatures in a recent election.

Judge Brenda Gilbert set a hearing for 1 p.m. on May 23 at the Cascade County Courthouse for the library and the county to make arguments for and against the appointment of a monitor.