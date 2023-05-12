© 2023 MTPR
Cascade County officials consider request to appoint an election monitor

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published May 12, 2023 at 7:28 PM MDT

Cascade County District Court says it will consider a request from the Great Falls Public Library to appoint a monitor for the library’s upcoming mill levy election.

The library recently filed a petition asking for a monitor to secure and validate the June 6th levy to avoid the results being overturned due to administrative errors. Filings allege Cascade County clerk and recorder Sandra Merchant disenfranchised voters and failed to properly verify signatures in a recent election.

Judge Brenda Gilbert set a hearing for 1 p.m. on May 23 at the Cascade County Courthouse for the library and the county to make arguments for and against the appointment of a monitor.

Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.
