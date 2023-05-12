Montana politics, elections and legislative news
Cascade County officials consider request to appoint an election monitor
Cascade County District Court says it will consider a request from the Great Falls Public Library to appoint a monitor for the library’s upcoming mill levy election.
The library recently filed a petition asking for a monitor to secure and validate the June 6th levy to avoid the results being overturned due to administrative errors. Filings allege Cascade County clerk and recorder Sandra Merchant disenfranchised voters and failed to properly verify signatures in a recent election.
Judge Brenda Gilbert set a hearing for 1 p.m. on May 23 at the Cascade County Courthouse for the library and the county to make arguments for and against the appointment of a monitor.
A citizen committee in Cascade County filed a complaint with the state’s top political watchdog alleging ethics violations in the county’s election’s office.
A group of Cascade County residents, including a former county commissioner, announced the formation of an ad-hoc committee to monitor upcoming special elections. The committee formed after the Cascade County elections administrator last month said her office would face difficulty administering five upcoming special elections.
