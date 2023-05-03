Montana Legislature adjourns

The 68th Montana Legislature adjourned Tuesday, immediately after passing a budget and killing some proposals that were still in play.

The state Senate adjourned first around 3:30 p.m. with policy still up in the air. Four Senate committees were scheduled for hearings later that day and the House had yet to pass the state’s $14 billion budget. By leaving, the Senate forced the House to agree with its amendments to the state’s spending plan and other high priority bills like a tax rebate for property owners.

Bills to reform the state’s pension system and create a plan for marijuana tax revenue lost against the clock when the Senate adjourned. The House adjourned around 9:30 p.m.

In a closing speech, Speaker of the House Matt Regier thanked lawmakers and staff for the time they put in over the session.

“There were many times of sunshine and there were also some times of shade. But overall it’s been an incredible ride the last four months for us all.”

House Minority Leader Kim Abbott said in a closing statement that she’s proud of the work of her caucus as the super-minority, even though they didn’t get all they wanted.

“But I do know that every single day this group of people came into a difficult environment, we stood up for what we believe in, we stood up for our values. And I think we accomplished a lot.”

The 68th Legislature considered the most bills in one session since 1973, which was the year after the state Constitution was adopted. Legislators also contended with a roughly $2.5 billion surplus this session that made budget building more contentious.

Legislation including the state budget is now awaiting consideration by Gov. Greg Gianforte.

