Montana News

News briefs: Blackfeet Business Council seat filled; land donation to MSU

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published April 27, 2023 at 7:26 PM MDT

Blackfeet voters elect Robert DesRoiser to Blackfeet Tribal Business Council
Aaron Bolton | Montana Public Radio

Voters on the Blackfeet Nation have elected a replacement for a council member who recently resigned following his arrest.

Blackfeet Disaster and Emergency Services Director Robert DesRosier won the election and will take over the Browning seat on the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council. The Blackfeet Nation held a special election Tuesday to fill the vacant post of former chairman Tim Davis.

Tribal council members last year voted to remove Davis as chairman after nine people, including family members, were arrested at Davis’ home on drug related charges. Davis continued to serve on the council.

Davis was arrested in March for disorderly conduct and threatening a public official. The council planned to hold an expulsion hearing, but Davis resigned shortly after the hearing was announced.

Land donated to MSU will help expand its nursing school across the state
Aaron Bolton | Montana Public Radio

Montana State University has a likely building site for a new nursing school in Missoula. The school will be one of several around the state.

Community Medical Center (CMC) donated land that could serve as the future home of a 20,000 square-foot nursing school. The hospital donated the land to help MSU with its ongoing expansion of its nursing school.

MSU is utilizing a $101 million donation from Mark and Robyn Jones, owners of Goosehead Insurance. The donation will help build five new buildings for the MSU nursing program throughout the state, including the site in Missoula. Other buildings are planned for Bozeman, Billings, Kalispell and Great Falls.

The donation will also help hire new professors and provide scholarship opportunities.

CMC’s donation for the Missoula campus will go to the Board of Regents for approval.

