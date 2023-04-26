Gov. Gianforte signs bill to increase public hunting access on private land

A bill to increase public hunting access on private lands has been signed by the Governor. The bill doubles payments for the block management program, in which the state pays private landowners to allow hunters to hunt on their land.

The program created in the 1980s has seen participation decrease for nearly a decade with landowners favoring more lucrative alternatives like leasing land to outfitters.

Supporters of the bill say doubling the program’s maximum payment to $50,000 makes it more competitive with other landowner options.

The bill received almost unanimous bipartisan support in both the House and Senate, and is one of several aimed at incentivizing landowners to allow hunter access on private land.