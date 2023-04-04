Republicans lawmakers advance several proposed constitutional amendments

Republicans in the Montana Legislature have advanced several proposed constitutional amendments. But without unanimous caucus support, it’s unclear if they’ll make it to the finish line.

One amendment to create a mental health trust fund advanced Monday with broad bipartisan support. Others are moving forward, but aren’t on pace to secure the vote totals needed to pass.

The House endorsed proposed amendments to change how Montana Supreme Court justices get to the bench, give the Legislature more control over the Montana University System, add a right to carry concealed firearms and the right to hunt. The state Senate advanced amendments to create a new rule for redistricting and create a mental health trust fund.

Republicans hold supermajorities in both chambers of the statehouse, meaning if they stay united they have the 100 votes needed to pass constitutional amendments. Voters get the final say on all proposed changes.

Constitutional amendments must advance before Wednesday to survive a procedural deadline.