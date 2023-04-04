© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Republicans lawmakers advance several proposed constitutional amendments

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published April 4, 2023 at 6:57 AM MDT

Republicans in the Montana Legislature have advanced several proposed constitutional amendments. But without unanimous caucus support, it’s unclear if they’ll make it to the finish line.

One amendment to create a mental health trust fund advanced Monday with broad bipartisan support. Others are moving forward, but aren’t on pace to secure the vote totals needed to pass.

The House endorsed proposed amendments to change how Montana Supreme Court justices get to the bench, give the Legislature more control over the Montana University System, add a right to carry concealed firearms and the right to hunt. The state Senate advanced amendments to create a new rule for redistricting and create a mental health trust fund.

Republicans hold supermajorities in both chambers of the statehouse, meaning if they stay united they have the 100 votes needed to pass constitutional amendments. Voters get the final say on all proposed changes.

Constitutional amendments must advance before Wednesday to survive a procedural deadline.

Tags
Montana News Montana LegislatureMontana ConstitutionMontana Republican Party
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee began covering state government and politics for Montana Public Radio in August 2020. Originally from Belgrade, Montana, she graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program and previously worked as a reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and UM’s Legislative News Service. Please share tips, questions and concerns by emailing shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu. 
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information

Call 800-325-1565 or 406-243-6400