Lincoln County's election officials resign, raising questions about upcoming elections

The entire Lincoln County elections office recently resigned. That’s raising questions about whether upcoming school board elections will move forward.

Lincoln County Clerk and Recorder Robin Benson, county Election Administrator Paula Buff and an administrative assistant all resigned from their posts last week, according to the county. It’s unclear what prompted the three workers to resign. The resignation letters were not released.

The county has appointed an interim clerk and recorder ahead of school board elections in May. A request for comment about whether the county will be able to carry out those elections was not returned by deadline.