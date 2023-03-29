© 2023 MTPR
Montana Public Radio wildfire news
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

U.S. Forest Service earmarks $9 million for wildfire mitigation projects in Montana

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published March 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM MDT
A firefighter carrying a drip torch sets fire to grasses as part of a prescribed burn in Crazy Canyon near Missoula, MT, April 29, 2021.
Lolo National Forest
A firefighter carrying a drip torch sets fire to grasses as part of a prescribed burn in Crazy Canyon near Missoula, MT, April 29, 2021.

The U.S. Forest Service is investing nearly $200 million to reduce wildfire risks on tribal, state and privately managed lands spanning 22 states.

The Community Wildfire Defense Grant Program prioritizes places that are at high risk of experiencing a fire and are low income communities.

The initial round of funding comes from the Biden Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure law.

More than $9 million is set aside for work in Montana. The largest chunk of that allocation will be used for wildfire fuel reduction projects in Lincoln County.

Funds will also be used for mitigation work around 1,000 homes in southwest Montana and in the Blackfoot Watershed.

The federal funding will also help Treasure County update and modernize its wildfire planning efforts.

The Forest Service is expected to announce another round of funding later this year.

Edward F. O'Brien
O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the University of Montana School of Journalism. His first career job out of school was covering the 1995 Montana Legislature. When the session wrapped up, O’Brien was fortunate enough to land a full-time position at the station as a general assignment reporter. Feel free to drop him a line at edward.obrien@umt.edu.
