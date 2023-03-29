Proposal would give hunters and anglers a new way to donate to rural communities

A bill that would allow hunters and anglers to donate to the rural communities they often pass through is making its way through the state’s House of Representative. The Montana Hunters and Anglers Fund would allow recreationists to give back to the communities they rely on for outdoor access.

Donations of any amount could be added to the purchase of a conservation hunting or fishing license. Groups like non-profits, community organizations and churches from rural areas could then apply for grants from the fund to use in their work.

The bill was brought by Representative Tom France, a Democrat from Missoula.

“At the heart of this bill is an opportunity for our hunters and anglers who care deeply about our rural landscapes, our rural wildlife and the communities, to say thank you, and to strengthen those communities,” France said.

The House has given initial approval of the fund, with strong bipartisan support.

Grant recipients will be selected by a board appointed by Democratic and Republican leadership, and the Governor.

Opponents of the bill said it may be redundant, since there are several other voluntary donation options when purchasing hunting and fishing licenses. France said the success of those other programs indicates Montanans' support.

Over 56,000 hunters and anglers chose to make donations on their licenses last year totaling almost $200,000 dollars.