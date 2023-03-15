Yellowstone National Park announces automotive services contract

Yellowstone National Park officials Monday announced the selection of a park concessioner to provide automotive towing and repair services as well as gas stations and convenience stores.

The contract with Yellowstone Park Service Stations, Incorporated will be effective for a decade, starting November 1 of this year and running through October of 2033.

YPSS has provided automotive and retail services in the park since the 1980s. The public is not expected to experience any changes or interruptions in service.