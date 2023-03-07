© 2023 MTPR
Montana News

Train derails north of Whitefish

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published March 7, 2023 at 5:30 PM MST

A train carrying lumber derailed Tuesday afternoon near Trego, north of Whitefish. According to Trego, Fortine, Stryker Volunteer Fire Department Chief Isaiah Williams, there were no injuries.

Williams says one train car blocked a local road for a couple of hours. Fire department staff and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office directed traffic until the railway crossing was cleared. Williams also says Mission Mountain Railroad, which owns the train, was on scene, along with BNSF staff, to get the train back on the tracks.

Mission Mountain Railroad could not be reached for comment by deadline.

