Montana news briefs: Mack Days, AIS inspections return

Mack Days, annual fishing contest on Flathead Lake, to start next week

Mack Days , the annual fishing contest on Flathead Lake, will return next week. The contest is part of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes’ efforts to limit lake trout in the lake. Booming lake trout populations have suppressed native species like bull trout, but CSKT officials have noted progress toward reducing lake trout numbers in recent years.

Mack days will run March 16 through May 13. Anglers can win cash prizes by catching tagged fish, with the top prize totaling $10,000. There are also prizes for various age categories and size of fish. The contest helps fund CSKT’s management efforts.

Montana FWP to open some watercraft inspection stations March 11

The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks will open some watercraft inspection stations on March 11. Montana’s inspection stations aim to prevent watercraft from transporting invasive species into the state’s water bodies.

Stations near Dillon, Ravalli and Anaconda will open in order to inspect boats and other watercraft coming back from popular winter destinations known to have invasive mussels like Lakes Mead, Havasu, Pleasant and Powell. FWP’s Kalispell office will also offer inspections for those participating in Mack Days on Flathead Lake.

Invasive muscles were detected near the Montana-South Dakota border last year. Montana check stations last year inspected nearly 120,000 vessels and found over 50 mussel-fouled boats. Inspectors intercepted 600 boats carrying invasive aquatic weeds.