Glacier National Park announces re-opening of Avalanche Campground

Glacier National Park announced Monday the re-opening of Avalanche Campground in Spring 2023. The campground which is located off of the Going to the Sun Road has been closed since 2020. Glacier National Park estimates the camping area to be open July 17 with the potential to open earlier.

The National Park Service also announced that the Avalanche, Two Medicine and Many Glacier campgrounds will become advance-reservation only. The campsites will be reservable approximately six months in advance with the exception of several campsites in each campground that can be reserved four days in advance. More information about the campsites and reservations can be found at recreation.gov.