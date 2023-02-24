© 2023 MTPR
Capitol briefs: School health insurance trust; $1.5 million in food assistance

Montana Public Radio
Published February 24, 2023 at 4:49 PM MST
Montana Capitol dome
Ellis Juhlin
/
Montana Capitol dome

Lawmakers table public school health insurance trust bill

Austin Amestoy | Montana Public Radio

A finance committee in the Montana Legislature Friday voted down a bill that would incentivize public schools to join together in a trust to help bring down the cost of employee health insurance.

House Bill 332 was backed by a coalition of groups in support of public schools that said the bill would help districts stabilize health insurance premiums and take less from teachers’ paychecks.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers in the House Appropriations Committee voted to table the bill, arguing that it didn’t contain enough protection for districts if premium costs spike after the trust forms and that districts in the trust might ask for more state funding support in the future.

State announces $1.5 million in food assistance money

John Hooks | Montana Public Radio

The Montana Department of Agriculture announced it is awarding close to $1.5 million to help supply more locally produced food to 10 food banks and community resource organizations across the state.

Funds for the award come from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Local Food Purchase Assistance Program, which provides pandemic relief dollars to stock food banks with produce from suppliers within 400 miles of the delivery destination.

In a press release, the Montana Department of Agriculture said the funds would help more local food end up on Montanans’ plates.

The Session Live: The first 45 days
The 2023 Montana Legislative Session is approaching the halfway mark, and while some lawmakers are using the transmittal break to return home, the hosts and reporters of The Session podcast are coming together live to discuss everything that’s transpired under the dome thus far.

Join us for this free, digital-only event on March 8 at 7 p.m. as reporters and editors from Montana Free Press, Montana Public Radio, and Yellowstone Public Radio discuss the major developments from the Montana legislature’s first 45 days and look ahead toward the second half of the session.

Submit your questions below about bills or the legislative process and pre-register for the discussion here.
