Tester announces 2024 Senate re-election bid

Montana Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester announced today he’s seeking a fourth term.

In a statement, Tester said he’s running for re-election in 2024 so he “can keep fighting for Montanans and demand that Washington stand up for our veterans and lower costs” – meaning, the AP reports, “rising expenses for housing, health care, child care and other needs.

Tester currently chairs the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee.

It's official. I'm running for reelection.



Montanans need a fighter that will hold our government accountable and demand Washington stand up for veterans and lower costs for families. I will always fight to defend our Montana values. Let's get to work. — Jon Tester (@jontester) February 22, 2023



Tester was first elected to the Senate in 2006, and again in 2012. He narrowly beat Republican Matt Rosendale in 2018 with just over 50% of votes; Rosendale was later elected to the U.S House.

Before he was elected to the U.S. Senate, Tester served in the Montana Senate from 1999 on.

The AP reports 2024 is expected to spark a GOP primary for the seat, with Republican Congressman Ryan Zinke hinting he’ll run.

Tester is the only Democrat in Montana’s Congressional delegation. His Republican counterpart, Sen. Steve Daines, serves as chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, where he’ll oversee efforts to defeat Democrats running in 2024.

